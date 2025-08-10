XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,161.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.92 on Friday. Progress Software Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

