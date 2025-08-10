XTX Topco Ltd Buys 45,558 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 280.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,558 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 146,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 868.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,456 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $8,815,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 426,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on JELD. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

