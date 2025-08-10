Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $7.99. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 48,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group cut Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 420.0%.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

