WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,698,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,409 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,500,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,440,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 741,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.