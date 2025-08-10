William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for NMRA Earnings

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 11.5%

NMRA opened at $1.46 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $236.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 521,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 381,676 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,700,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 48,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

