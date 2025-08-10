WideOpenWest (WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of WOW opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WideOpenWest stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,669 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of WideOpenWest worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.