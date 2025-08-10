Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $14.96 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

