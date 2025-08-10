White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $11,161,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.