Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.02% of Whirlpool worth $201,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after acquiring an additional 224,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,377,000 after acquiring an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,698,000 after acquiring an additional 106,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.17. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

