Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 6,358 shares.The stock last traded at $21.01 and had previously closed at $20.65.

Westaim Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Westaim had a negative net margin of 253.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of ($4.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

