Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $239.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.18.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a one year low of $121.44 and a one year high of $278.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.04, for a total value of $7,411,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,516.80. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total transaction of $348,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,905 shares in the company, valued at $59,947,845.90. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

