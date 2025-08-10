Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FWONK. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Shares of FWONK opened at $96.00 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 4.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,694,000 after buying an additional 126,501 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 23.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

