Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after purchasing an additional 957,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,335,000 after buying an additional 207,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

