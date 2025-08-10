Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2%

Fortinet stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,091,000 after purchasing an additional 828,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.