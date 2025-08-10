Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $16.02 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

