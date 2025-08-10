Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

