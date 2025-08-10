Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Airbnb by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 366.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,613,505.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

