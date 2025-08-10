Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 10,516 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 283.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.18.

DoorDash Stock Down 4.4%

DoorDash stock opened at $259.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $121.44 and a one year high of $278.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average of $206.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total value of $348,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 244,905 shares in the company, valued at $59,947,845.90. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,250. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,537 shares of company stock valued at $133,720,004 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

