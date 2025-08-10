Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 46,333 Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.01% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BRZU stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

