Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 16,027 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,833,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.92% of Cooper Companies worth $2,010,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

