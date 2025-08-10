Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.70 Billion Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,704,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $86.80 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

