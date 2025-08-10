USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,898,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,970,355 shares.The stock last traded at $15.86 and had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised USA Rare Earth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get USA Rare Earth alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on USAR

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000.

About USA Rare Earth

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.