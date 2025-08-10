US Bancorp DE Sells 71,704 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,704 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 18.2% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $7.07 on Friday. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nomura had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

