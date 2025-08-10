US Bancorp DE Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Futu by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Futu by 2,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Futu by 2,723.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. Barclays began coverage on Futu in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

Futu Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $160.92 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.