US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,877 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $14,403,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $14,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

