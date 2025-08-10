US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $975,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 600,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,312,912.14. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,363.64. The trade was a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

