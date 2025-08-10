US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,154 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

