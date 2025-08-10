US Bancorp DE Acquires 272 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB opened at $82.02 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

