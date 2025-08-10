Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. Unilever has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

