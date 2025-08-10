Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:ULGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE UL opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. Unilever has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

