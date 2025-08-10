Top Technology Stocks To Follow Today – August 7th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Advanced Micro Devices are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture or distribute technology products and services. They include firms in areas such as hardware, software, semiconductors, internet platforms and IT services. Because the sector is driven by rapid innovation and evolving consumer or business needs, technology stocks often offer higher growth potential but can also be more volatile than other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.83. 127,823,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,944,156. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.78 on Thursday, hitting $220.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,643,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,478,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.18. 84,633,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,919,152. The company has a market cap of $279.18 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55.

