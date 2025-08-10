The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Reduced by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $74.22 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

