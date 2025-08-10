The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in AES by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The AES Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

