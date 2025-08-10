Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $329.61 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

