TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 94.09%. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

TeraWulf Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WULF stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 232.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 793,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

