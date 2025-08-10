Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Ferguson worth $90,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FERG opened at $223.53 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $228.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.