Swiss National Bank Sells 18,200 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $120,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

