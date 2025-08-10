Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 298.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

