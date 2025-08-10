Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the sale, the director owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,048 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,083. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.29 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

