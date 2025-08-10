Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$40.50 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Maple Leaf Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.36.

TSE:MFI opened at C$33.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$19.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.48.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total value of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$737.24. This represents a 99.23% decrease in their position. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

