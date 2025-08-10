Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$30.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.83.

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$29.83 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total transaction of C$110,040.00. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

