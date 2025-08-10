Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,841 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,189,000 after acquiring an additional 736,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,841,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,648,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 248,904 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,324,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 176.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

