Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.76% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URNM. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 337,233 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3,595.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 179,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 104,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,754,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,887,000.

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

