SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372,556 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,742,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 542.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,632,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.