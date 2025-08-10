SouthState Corp Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

