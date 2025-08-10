SouthState Corp Purchases 22,067 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

