SouthState Corp Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.21.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $238.03 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

