SouthState Corp Acquires 1,576 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.9% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $470.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.52 and a 200 day moving average of $528.79.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

