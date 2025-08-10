Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $294.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sotera Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.820 EPS.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sotera Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 342,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

