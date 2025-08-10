Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 914,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $41,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,678,000 after purchasing an additional 316,074 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

