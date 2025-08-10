Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.48. 2,271,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,933,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 6.4%

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $984.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,498,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,416.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,573,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.